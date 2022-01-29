Turkey supports TRNC statement regarding UNSC resolution

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey stated that it fully supports the statement of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the resolution 2618 extending the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another 6 months.

According to the written statement, it was stated “The United Nations Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in the Island of Cyprus (UNFICYP) for a period of six months with its resolution 2618 (2022) adopted on 27 January 2022.

We fully support the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) concerning the resolution.

Despite all calls and warnings, the consent of the TRNC authorities was not sought once again, contrary to the UN rules and principles. While a legal arrangement has been persistently avoided, however, UNFICYP could continue its activities on the Island within the framework of the bona fide approach of the TRNC authorities. The steps of the TRNC to be taken in this regard have our full support.

It is disconnected from reality and also contradictory on the side of the UN Security Council, on one side calling on the parties on the Island to reach a settlement, and on the other side, trying to impose a settlement model that has been tried and exhausted for more than fifty years, proven ineffective and does not reflect the consent of one side.

On the other hand, the UN Security Council’s criticism of the steps taken by the TRNC authorities in Maraş in accordance with international law is a violation of property rights. Furthermore, the Council’s disregard of the unilateral steps taken by the Greek Cypriot Administration in the Eastern Mediterranean, which are increasing the tension and ignoring the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, is again an example of double standard..

With a view to achieving a just and lasting solution, we call on the Security Council and the international community to adopt a sincere and constructive attitude based on the realities of the Island, and, to this end, to reaffirm the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office