Tatar: We have great concern of steps of Greek Cypriot side

President Ersin Tatar warned that the attempts of the Greek Cypriot Administration to strengthen the missile defence systems of the Greek Cypriot National Guard (RMMO) do not serve peace and will increase the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

President Ersin Tatar evaluated the news in the Greek Cypriot media to the Turkish News Agency (TAK) regarding the Greek Cypriot Defence Ministry’s strengthening the Greek National Guard’s missile defence system.

Tatar said that it is wrong to take such steps at a time when some searches continue on the Cyprus issue and the United Nations (UN) are calling for increasing cooperation.

Pointing out that after the terrorist organization PKK/PYD was allowed to be deployed on the Greek Cypriot side to legalize its activities last week, now, the news that the missile systems will be strengthened have been intensified, Tatar emphasized that this increased the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tatar said: “We, as the TRNC, are following this with great discomfort and concern. These initiatives do not serve peace.”

Pointing out that Turkey also reacted to these developments, Tatar drew attention to the balances in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tatar continued: “The Republic of Turkey is a guarantor country of Cyprus. As a guarantor country, the Republic of Turkey has the right to speak. The Republic of Turkey will continue to protect the rights and interests of its people and the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office