Martin’s Bingo on 25th January at Hati’s Café, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

We all had a very nice night at Hati’s Café in Esentepe with Martin’s Bingo night on Tuesday the 25th January 2022.

What more could you want on a Tuesday evening. We had lovely fresh cooked meals from koftes, chicken and lamb shish, to beautiful home-made soups, mezes and not forgetting Hati’s famous moussaka.

There was good company in a very warm environment with welcoming surroundings and to top it all we had a good game of bingo with a great bingo caller !! And if you know who it is you will win it’s a bonus.

Thank you to Hati for hosting us and thank you all for joining us and we will be back next Tuesday, 1st February with eyes down at 7.00 pm. If you want to join us please book with Hati or myself and the menu changes every week so there will be surprises and you can pre-order your food.

Keep Safe and Healthy

Susie Q Xxxxxxx