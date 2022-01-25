Entertainment

KIBRIS CUP Second Round Draw

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Richard Beale….

The draw for the second round of the KIBRIS CUP has been made and listed below are the fixtures.

All matches will be played on Wednesday February 9 with a kick off of 1-00pm.  The only exception is the GİRNE HALK EVİ – LEFKE match that will be played on Tuesday February 8. There are only 2 League 1 clubs left in the competition and both have been given tough away draws. Değirmenlik must travel  to Mesarya the other remaining League 1 team, which is really a Super League team in the waiting Gençlik Gücü face rivals Yenicamı in Lefkoşa. The “Pick of the Round” must surely be DOĞAN TÜRK BİRLİĞİ v MERIT ALSANCAK which will be played in Girne.

KIBRIS CUP SECOND ROUND.

Girne Halk Evi v Lefke TSK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Doğan Türk Birliği v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
Küçük Kaymaklı TSK v Türk Ocak Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium
Yenicamı AK v China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK v Göçmenköy İYSK Famağusta Dr Fazıl Kücük Stadium
Baf Ülkü Yurdu v Mağusa Türk Gücü Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Mesarya SK v Miracle Değirmenlik SK Paşaköy 100 yıl Stadium
Gönyeli SK v Cihangir GSK Gönyeli Stadium

 

 

 

Categories: Entertainment, Sport

Tagged as: , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.