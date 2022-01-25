KIBRIS CUP Second Round Draw

By Richard Beale….

The draw for the second round of the KIBRIS CUP has been made and listed below are the fixtures.

All matches will be played on Wednesday February 9 with a kick off of 1-00pm. The only exception is the GİRNE HALK EVİ – LEFKE match that will be played on Tuesday February 8. There are only 2 League 1 clubs left in the competition and both have been given tough away draws. Değirmenlik must travel to Mesarya the other remaining League 1 team, which is really a Super League team in the waiting Gençlik Gücü face rivals Yenicamı in Lefkoşa. The “Pick of the Round” must surely be DOĞAN TÜRK BİRLİĞİ v MERIT ALSANCAK which will be played in Girne.

KIBRIS CUP SECOND ROUND.

Girne Halk Evi v Lefke TSK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Doğan Türk Birliği v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium Küçük Kaymaklı TSK v Türk Ocak Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stadium Yenicamı AK v China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK v Göçmenköy İYSK Famağusta Dr Fazıl Kücük Stadium Baf Ülkü Yurdu v Mağusa Türk Gücü Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Mesarya SK v Miracle Değirmenlik SK Paşaköy 100 yıl Stadium Gönyeli SK v Cihangir GSK Gönyeli Stadium