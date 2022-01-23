Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 20th January at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had a good night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on the 20th January 2022 with a few more quizzers taking part.

The rounds were:

Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple choice, Letter round which was colours this week, Danger zone, Bump, Music round and Nominate!

The results were:

  • 1st          Dunne and Dusted
  • 2nd        Go With The  Flow
  • The Famous Lemons went to The Foundations 

Although we only had 3 teams, they amounted to 18 people, and a good night was had by all.

Thank you to Ali Raza for hosting us and to your team for looking after us so well. Thank you also to all you quizzers for joining us.  Sadly still some teams are still unwell and hopeful we will see you all back next week…

Keep Safe, Keep Happy and Keep Quizzing

Susie   Q     Xxxxx

