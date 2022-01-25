Şefik shared the official election results

Chairman of the Supreme Election Board Narin Ferdi Şefik announced the official results of the Early Parliamentary Elections, which was held to determine the 50 members of the Assembly of the TRNC.

According to Narin Ferdi Şefik’s statement, the National Unity Party (UBP) emerged as the leading party. While the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) has been the second party, the Democrat Party (DP), the Rebirth Party (YDP) and the People’s Party (HP) have passed the threshold.

According to the official results announced by Şefik,

While the National Unity Party completed the election in the first place with 39.61%,

Republican Turkish Party: 31.91%

Democratic Party: 7.42%

Rebirth Party: 6.44%

The People’s Party received 6.69% of the votes and gained the right to be represented in the TRNC Assembly.

The Communal Democracy Party, which received 4.40% of the vote, the Independence Road Party with 1.94%, and the Communal Liberation Party New Forces with 1.56% could not exceed the 5% electoral threshold.

In the 50-member deputies of the Republican Assembly are;

National Unity Party: 24,

Republican Turkish Party: 18,

Democratic Party: 3,

People’s Party: 3,

The Rebirth Party gets 2 seats.

16 deputies in Lefkoşa: UBP 7, CTP 6, DP 1, YDP 1, HP 1;

13 deputies in Gazimağusa: UBP 6, CTP 4, DP 1, YDP 1, HP 1;

11 deputies in Girne: UBP 5, CTP 4, DP 1, HP 1;

5 deputies in İskele: UBP 3, CTP 2;

3 deputies in Güzelyurt UBP 2, CTP 1;

2 deputies in Lefke: UBP 1, CTP 1.

Source: TRNC Public Information office