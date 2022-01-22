Uninterrupted Covid and Hygiene Inspections continue in Girne

According to the information given by Girne Municipality, between 24 December 2021 and 20 January 2022, a total of 106 businesses were inspected by the Girne Municipality Health Branch teams regarding food hygiene, general hygiene and Covid-19 Pandemic Measures, while 2 two businesses were sealed, one for employing personnel without antigen testing and operating in violation of the hygiene conditions and without a health card and PCR registration.

Within the scope of Covid-19 measures, a total of 14,910 TL was fined to 2 Cafe/Restaurant businesses and a Barber business that did not comply with the PCR / Antigen Test and mask obligation rules.

Girne Municipality continues the inspections of the Covid-19 pandemic measures, as well as the routine hygiene controls of the food-related businesses operating in the city. In addition to the social places that are in demand with the dense population, the controls of all commercial enterprises that are open for the public to eat, drink and have fun are intensively maintained.

In the health checks carried out in the past days, ‘CMR Çiğ Köfte’, which did not fulfill its health certificate obligation, and ‘Istanbul Börek’, which had insufficient hygienic conditions, were closed and sealed.

Within the scope of the controls where non-compliances were subject to penal actions, 29 workplaces in total were notified due to their deficiencies, as well as 2 workplaces that were sealed, 3 businesses were warned to close if the deficiencies were not corrected, and a total of 14,910 TL was fined to three workplaces for not fulfilling the Covid-19 Pandemic measures. In addition, it was stated that the controls for the sales in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is established every Wednesday, are continued within the framework of the Covid-19 Pandemic measures.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü said: “We all know very well the importance of official controls in the fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic, which continues to occupy the agenda of our country as well as the whole world.

With this awareness, since the beginning of the pandemic, as the Municipality of Girne, the official controls continued uninterruptedly, while our primary goal is to protect public health. In this struggle, the issue of applying the rules with the participation of our tradesmen and our people is also of vital importance. In order to ensure the flow of daily social and economic life in our country and for our children to receive their education in schools in a safe environment, we need to continue the pandemic struggle with the MASK, DISTANCE and HYGIENE rules that have been emphasized since the very beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, every member of the society regarding vaccination should bear his/her own responsibility. As the whole society, our people, our shopkeepers, and local administrators, we must manage this critical process with close cooperation.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality