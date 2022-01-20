By Chris Elliott….

We have always taken an interest in the community entertainment events that are taking place and more so where they are linked to fundraising for good causes and have tried to give them promotion.

It seems with Facebook so many people are sharing news of events on personal pages which can have limited outreach so we created a Facebook page “CyprusScene Shares What’s on Where” for members to post their posters of forthcoming entertainment events and hopefully reach more people.

We do have some restrictions through moderation and for example we delete postings of restaurants offering wonderful food or those offers of items for sale. There are of course other Facebook pages that will accept these postings.

We also developed and have on our website an events calendar where we display the relevant posters and also have a geolocation map to help readers locate the event.

We also have a number of pages in our online weekly enewspaper where we try to include as many of the relevant posters as we can.

Finally, we often have articles published about the entertainment events on our website and enewspaper and also post these back into our Facebook page, CyprusScene Shares What’s on Where, as it’s so nice to read about successful events.