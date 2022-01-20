Girne Municipality is organising a photography competition

The 1st Photography Competition entitled “From My Frame to Girne” is being organised by the Municipality of Girne.

In the information meeting held at the Girne Municipality Service Building, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, as well as the Cyprus Literature Association (from Yıltan Taşçı Academy) Yıltan Taşçı and Mehmet Türkelman, from the Cyprus Turkish Photography Association Ramadan Gümüşok and Gülnur Tokay, Erkan Çelikeri from the Girne Photography Association, Derviş Beyit from the Cyprus Photographic Art Association, and Ramadan Özyalçın from the Aperture Photography Association participated.

In his speech at the meeting, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said, “We decided to organise the photography competition, which will be held for the first time in Girne this year, in addition to various cultural and artistic events. We exchanged information with associations that are competent and active in this regard in our country. Therefore, this competition, which will be held for the first time in Girne, is important for us. I would like to thank all the officials who contributed, the Girne Municipality Culture and Art Branch, and all photography lovers and representatives from associations who attended the meeting today (18.01.2022). I would also like to thank the members of the City Council for their support in this matter. as in all matters.”

The aim of the photography competition, which will be held for the first time this year by the Municipality of Girne, is to keep the records of Girne and the settlements of Girne from the perspective of photographers, to carry them to the future with photographs, and to add value to the art environment by supporting the Turkish Cypriot photography art and exhibiting the works of Turkish Cypriot photographers together.

In the competition, which will be held within the Municipality of Girne, it is expected that elements such as natural beauty, cultural values, historical and touristic places, urban texture and life in Girne, and the settlements of Girne Municipality will be photographed through the eyes of the photographer. The competition will be held in one category, Digital-(Digital). Colour or Black and White, all photos will be evaluated together (in one category).

All photos must be taken within the boundaries of Girne Municipality. Girne Center and settlements affiliated to the Municipality (Beylerbeyi, (Bellapais) Ozanköy, Karmi, Doğanköy, Karaoğlanoğlu, Zeytinlik) are within the scope of the competition area.

1st PRIZE 5.000 TL

2nd PRIZE 3.000 TL

The last participation date of the competition, whose 3rd PRIZE was announced as 2.000 TL was set as March 01, 2022.

For participation conditions and information go to www.girnebelediyesi.com or call 0392 650 01 00