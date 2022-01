Local Football Fixtures For Jan 22/25/26/29 and 30

By Richard Beale…..

With the AKSA Super League and AKSA League 1 taking a short winter break, the BTM League (equivalent TRNC 3rd division) carries on. Below are some selected matches in probable ex-pat locations.

There are some friendly matches involving the Super and League 1 but unfortunately, these are arranged at short notice, so I am unable to include those.

Sat Jan 22 Lapta TBSK v Yilmazköy SK 2-00pm Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Sat Jan 22 Tatlısu HOBSK v Dikmen Gücü SK 2-00pm Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium Sat Jan 22 Karaoğlanoğlu SK v Doğancı SK 2-00pm Orhan Dural Stadium behind Mountain View Hotel. Sat Jan 22 Mehmetçik TÇBSK v 1461 İskele Trabzon 2-00pm Mehmetçik Stadium Tues Jan 25 Lapta TBSK v Tüfekçi Ortaköy 2-00pm Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Wed Jan 26 Yenierenköy v Mehmetçik TÇBSK 2-00pm Yenierenköy Stadium Wed Jan 26 1461 İskele Trabzon v Gülgün Süt Düzova 2-00pm İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sat Jan 29 Karaoğlanoğlu SK v Ozanköy SK 10-30am Orhan Dural Stadium behind Mountain View Hotel Sat Jan 29 Sadrazam Kayalar v Dikmen Gücü 10-30am Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium Sat Jan 29 Tatlısu HOBSK v Yilmazköy SK 10-30am Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özsoy Stadium Sun Jan 30 Mehmetçik TÇBSK v Demirhan SK 2-00pm Mehmetçik Stadium Sun Jan 30 Geçitkale GSK v 1461 İskele Trabzon 10-30am Geçitkale Stadium