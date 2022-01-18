ARUCAD’s Free Workshops are starting.

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) is organising free workshops entitled Origami, Turning Ceramics, Game Concepts, Logo Design and Cinema in Your Pocket for high school and university students between 17-21 January.

The free workshops offer young participants the opportunity to explore their creativity and to gain experience and new skills by practicing in their preferred workshops.

The Origami Workshop started at 15.00 on Monday, January 17th, followed by the Game Concepts Workshop on Thursday, January 20th at 15.00. Turning Ceramics Workshop will take place on Thursday, January 20, at 15.30. The Cinema in Your Pocket starts at 14.00 and the Logo Design Workshop at 15.00 on Friday, January 21.

Participants who want to get information about the workshops and register can reach the WhatsApp support lines (0533) 833 07 07 and (0533) 850 96 56.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)