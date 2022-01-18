Cyprus’ First NFT Exhibition at the ARUCAD Art Rooms Gallery

Cyprus’ first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) exhibition,”NFT Showcase”, opened with cocktails on Tuesday, January 18 at 19.00, at ARUCAD, Arkın Innovation Hub and Art Rooms Gallery.

“NFT Showcase”, will exhibit different digital artworks of Andaç Arslan, Batu Gündal, Hayati Evren, Murat Zengi, Sahar Rococo and Tobia Repossi. It is the first physical NFT exhibition to take place in Cyprus. The exhibition, which will take place at the Art Rooms Gallery in Girne, is an informative and educational introduction to technology that empowers artists, as well as inspiring them. A NFT ((Non-Fungible Token) is a unique digital asset. NFTs, produced using blockchain technology, provide the opportunity for artists to deliver their works all over the world and for the production of digital works to become widespread. NFTs surpass intermediary institutions, bringing the buyer and producer together more easily.

The “NFT Showcase” Exhibition will be open to visitors at the Art Rooms Gallery in Girne until January 31st.

