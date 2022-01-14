Englısh Course trainees received their certıficates

Trainees who participated in the Adult English Course and First Aid Course held in cooperation with the Municipality of Girne and Final International University received their certificates after the completion of the programs. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and International Final University Rector Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Yaratan and trainees attended.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they added a first aid course in addition to the English courses for adults that they had previously started with Final International University, and said he was pleased that the people of the city showed interest in this cooperation they had started. Pointing out that the primary duty of universities in the cities where they were founded is to produce science and educate their students in the best way possible, Güngördü said that another important duty is to integrate with the people of the city and to serve the people living in the region in the best way by collaborating with local governments. Güngördü underlined that these courses will continue within the framework of the protocol they signed with Final International University.

Güngördü said, “I would like to thank the Board of Trustees of Final University, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the Rector for this cooperation. I would also like to thank our trainees for participating in such important programs. In this regard, the cooperation between the Social Life Center of our municipality and the Continuing Education Center of Final University. We are pleased with the support of Girne City Council Membersand I would like to thank everyone who contributed, he said.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality