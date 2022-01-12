Leaders Tatlısu survive late scare, to make it 4 out of 4 Wins.

By Richard Beale….

Unbeaten League leaders Tatlısu (the one at Bellapaıs) survived a late comeback from bottom club Sadrazam Kayalar to make it 4 out 4 and continue to lead the White Group table.

Results: TATLISU HOBSK 2 SADRAZAM KAYALAR SK 1

Saturday January 8: Iktisatbank BTM League White Group: Beylerbeyi Dr Özsoy Stadium.

Weather: Mild, cloudy occasional sun.

My second visit to the Dr Özsoy Stadium this season and once again I was made very welcome for this top of the table against the bottom of the table clash. A good crowd of around 100 which for an equivalent of a League 3 match was excellent.

Tatlısu had the better of the first half and enjoyed a few scares for the majority of the second half before S Kayalar pulled a goal back and laid siege to the leader’s goal for the last 15 minutes.

Tatlısu took the lead in the 20th minute with a bizarre goal, they were awarded a free kick just inside Kayalar half, Firtina took a free kick which he completely made a hash of, the ball was about to be collected by goalkeeper Emrah just under his crossbar but he lost his footing and could only palm the ball out to BERK ÖZDEMİRTAS who had the easy task of putting the ball into an empty net. 1-0

Goalkeeper Emrah was unlucky again when Tatlısu increased their lead in the 39th minute. A cross from the left was met spectacularly with an overhead kick from Firtina, Emrah was equaled to that diving to his left pushing the ball onto the post, only for the goalkeeper’s dismay to see following up MAHMUT EROL BIROL who put the ball into the net. 2-0

Emrah was not having much luck a miss-hit cross again took a wicked high bounce, the goalkeeper managed to push the ball onto the crossbar, it rebounded into the area where Tatlısu had blatant appeals for a penalty turned down when Berken appeared to foul Edip.

The Tatlısu goalkeeper Buğra was largely inactive during the first half but was relieved to see a fierce shot from Kamuran just clear his crossbar. HALF TIME: 2-0.

Tatlısu again struck the S Kayalar woodwork in the 69th minute when following a free kick that was partially cleared, Salih Talhaoğlu smashed a fierce shot that goalkeeper Emrah got his fingertips to and deflect it onto his left hand post.

S Kayalar were more purposeful in this half but they desperately needed a goal whereas Tatlısu needed a third goal to make the game safe.

In the 73rd minute Tatlısu should have scored that third goal when they put paid to a Kayalar attack and broke quickly down the left led by Salih who put over a perfect ball to Edip but he shot wide from a great position.

They would rue that miss as the visitors pulled a goal back when GÜRKAN AKKUŞ scored direct from a free kick just outside the Tatlısu area. 2-1.

We now had a game on as Kayalar saw a chance of saving the game, Kamuran saw his shot brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Buğra, the excitement was too much for the visitor’s Coach Kamil Aldemir as he was sent to the stands by referee Olgun. It was a cracking match end to end, Tatlısu broke quickly on the right with Berk bearing down on goal but goalkeeper Emrah managed to save the striker’s effort with his foot.

This time the excitement was too much for the Tatlısu Coach Hüseyin Çağer booked earlier, he joined Coach Kamil in “the walk of shame” into the stands, where he continued to remonstrate with his opposite number!

With the vocal Kayalar fans urging their team on and the Tatlısu fans whistling frantically for the referee to finish the game, the excitement and tension continued right to the end. FULL TIME SCORE: 2-1

MAN OF THE MATCH: HÜRKAN GÖRNEÇLIİ- the ex Esentepe player had a fine match in midfield, defence, and attack he was everywhere.