H4p North Cyprus are now registered in the UK

Hope 4 Pets North Cyprus are now registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

The Fundraising Regulator is the independent regulator of charitable fundraising in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

By displaying the badge, Hope 4 Pets North Cyprus are demonstrating its commitment to fundraising in a way that is legal, open, honest, and respectful in line with the Code of Fundraising Practice.

By doing so, the public can have confidence in the way that Hope 4 Pets North Cyprus carries out our fundraising activities.

Hope 4 Pets North Cyprus have a registered charity Barclays Bank Account which is registered with all the main fundraising platforms such as PayPal, PayPal Giving Fund, Gofundme and Easyfundraising.

As Hope 4 Pets North Cyprus is also a registered charity in the TRNC we also have a charity bank account with Creditwest Bank which accepts TL and £ donations into our account.

Our bank account details are listed under description on the Facebook group and we also supply them on any posts asking for donations.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/857391277610023/about