Joe Beer wins a Meal for 2 at Azra Claire’s in ATA’s competition

Joe Beerwins a Meal for 2 at Azra Claire’s in ATA’s Festive Season winner and has to decide who to share her prize with

By winning the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) Facebook ‘Guess the Celebrity Competition’ 2021 Festive Season quiz, Joe became only the second person to win twice in the same year.

Joe(on left) is seen here receiving her prize (a meal voucher for two at Azra Claire’s restaurant, Girne) and certificate from ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd.

A thrilled Joe said ‘WOW … l am totally shocked and surprised to win this fabulous prize. I’d like to thank the ATA for organising such a compelling competition and Azra Claire’s for the great prize. It’s my birthday shortly so l know now where l’ll be spending it. All l have to decide is who to take with me!’

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd thanked all those who have taken part over the festive season in the competition, before congratulating Joe on winning and Ali Dölekof Azra Claire’s restaurant in Girne for sponsoring the competition, saying ‘the association wanted to finish the year off with a one-off simple competition that had a wonderful prize and l think we achieved it’.

The ATA Facebook Guess the Celebrity competition restarts again in the first week of January 2022, and can be found on both their Facebook Group and Facebook Page.

Every Facebook post about ATA member clinics contains the image of a well-known celebrity, and members + followers guess who it is by commenting on their answer to the post. The answer is also given in one of the weekly member clinic posts.

