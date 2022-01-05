New Years Eve celebrations at Seabreeze Restaurant with Sumarts

Readers mail…

From Susie L Ford…..

We had a great night at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kuculk Erenkoy for the Masquerade New Year’s Eve party and everybody came with wonderful masks that made an evening to be long remembered.

There was huge spread of lots of delicious food plus we had karaoke singing and lots of folk dancing and to cap it all we had bubbly at midnight and we all celebrated doing the Auld Langs Syne.

It really was a lovely warm atmosphere with lots of laughter and a bottle of bubbly was won by Niki for wearing the best mask.

We would like to say a huge Thank You to Claire and Mehmet and their family and staff at Seabreeze for their hard work and for also choosing Sumarts to provide the entertainment and thank you all again for sharing your New Year’s Eve celibrations with us.

Watch out for more new news of events at Seabreeze Restaurant coming soon.

As always stay Safe and Stay Happy

Happy New Year

Sumarts Xxxxx