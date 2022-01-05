Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü published a new year message

We are experiencing the excitement of entering 2022 with new hopes and expectations as we leave behind another year that left deep traces in our lives and struggled against the Covid-19 epidemic, which affected our country and the whole world.

In the year 2021, which we left behind, we have implemented many investments in our city. In this way, which we set out to serve our people in the best way, we have come a long way in our goal of making Girne a more livable and more contemporary city. We are trying to support our people in every field during this difficult process. In order to achieve our goals, we will continue to work with all our strength with the support we receive from our citizens, as we have done so far.

With these feelings and thoughts, I congratulate you on your New Year and wish that 2022 will bring health, happiness, and peace to our country and the world.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality