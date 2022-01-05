Mayor Nidai Güngördü’s New Year breakfast at the Educatıon Center

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü met with the students and teachers of the Girne Special Education Center for breakfast.

Güngördü visited the Girne Special Education Center for the New Year and chatted with the children over breakfast. Güngördü, who also distributed gifts to the children, thanked Özlem Dağlı Gökbulut, Head of the Girne Special Education Center for her kind invitation, and congratulated all the children, teachers, and employees at the center.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that children with special needs need to be involved in every aspect of life, and they need more love and support and that he and Girne Municipality take care to always be there for them.

Mayor Güngördü wished that the new year would bring health, happiness and peace to all people, especially all children.

At the meeting, the students of the Girne Special Education Center also presented Güngördü with their own New Year’s gift.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality