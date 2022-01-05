Levent College Successes in the Junior Achievement Innovation Camp

Readers mail…..

From Levent College….

Levent College students achieved great success again this year in the “Junior Achievement Innovation Camp”. Our student Alara Soysan took first place and won the right to represent our country and school in America. Our student Umut Kürşad took second place in the group. We congratulate our students for their success and thank our teachers.

Umut Kürşad Alara Soysan

Organized for the 8th time this year, the event was held in Southern Cyprus with students aged 15-18 from both Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities. Team spirit was strong as the competitors cooperated to master a challenge given to them. The teams in the competition did not slow down in generating innovative ideas ss they had only a few hours for a solution. At the end of the determined period, the competing teams presented their solutions to a panel of successful entrepreneurs and our student Alara Soysan honoured our school by winning first place with the group she worked with.