Festivals

Mayor Güngördü celebrated the New Year at the Girne Open Market

By on ( Leave a comment )

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, visited the Girne Open Market before the New Year and, was accompanied by Head of the Health Branch, Naile Soyel and they celebrated the forthcoming New Year by chatting with the tradesmen and the citizens who came to the market.

Güngördü wished that the year 2022 will bring health, tolerance, peace, and happiness to the whole world and said I congratulate the New Year with my sincere wishes for all of our staff, tradesmen, and all our people.

Sourced (Turkish): Girne Municiplity

 

Categories: Festivals, Social news

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.