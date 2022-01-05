Northern Cyprus BTM league football match fixture for 8/9 January

By Richard Beale……….

With the AKSA Super League and AKSA League 1 taking a short winter break, the BTM League (equivalent TRNC 3rd division) carries on. Below are some selected matches in probable ex-pat locations.

ALL MATCHES KICK OFF AT 2-00PM

Sat Jan 8 Tatlisu HOBSK v Saydrazam Kayalar SK Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özoy Stadium Sun Jan 9 Mehmetçik SK v Geçitkale GSK Mehmetçik Stadium Sun Jan 9 Lapta TBSK v Dikmen Gücü SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium