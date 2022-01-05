Northern Cyprus BTM league football match fixture for 8/9 January

By Richard Beale……….
With the AKSA Super League and AKSA League 1 taking a short winter break, the BTM League (equivalent TRNC 3rd division) carries on. Below are some selected matches in probable ex-pat locations.
ALL MATCHES KICK OFF AT 2-00PM
|Sat Jan 8
|Tatlisu HOBSK
|v
|Saydrazam Kayalar SK
|Beylerbeyi Dr Ali Özoy Stadium
|Sun Jan 9
|Mehmetçik SK
|v
|Geçitkale GSK
|Mehmetçik Stadium
|Sun Jan 9
|Lapta TBSK
|v
|Dikmen Gücü SK
|Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium
Categories: Entertainment, Sport
Leave a Reply