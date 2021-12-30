Turkish Cypriot waves TRNC flag from highest point in Antarctica

Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who lives in Seattle, Washington state of America, reached the summit of Mount Vinson, which is the highest point of Antarctica with an altitude of 4,892 meters, on 16th December and waved the flag of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Speaking to Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK), Uzun said that the goal of climbing the summit of Mount Vinson in Antarctica constitutes the fifth leg of the “Seven Summits” project, which involves climbing the highest mountain of each of the seven continents of the world.

Uzun said “It is very proud to be able to wave the TRNC flag at the summit, I wanted to thank the country I grew up in.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office