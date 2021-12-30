The Black Olive Newsletter 29th December 2021

Readers mail ….

From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive …..

Hello everyone,

Firstly I would like to wish all of you a very Happy New Year and hopefully, it can only get better.

Also, I would like to thank you all for your continuous support not only to The Black Olive but also to my many fundraising events. One of the current ones I have been working on was asking for food donations for local families in need.

Well, we have already given food and toiletry parcels to over 45 people and we also had a secret donation of money to buy some cash bottles for the most needed.

Thank you all so so much,

This coming New Years’ Eve I will be joining the usual bunch of crazy people for the Chilly Dippers swim in aid of Tulips at Driftwood at 11.00 am. I not only hate the cold but I hate the sea even more as I am not a strong swimmer and never go deeper than my thighs but I have my rubber ring ready and Kay will hold my hand so if you would like to donate, come along and give it to Sue Tilt and say its for me.

Now back to work

Sunday 9th January … New start time at 5.00 pm.

Black Olive Sunday Roast and the bar opens at 4.30 pm with Roast served at 5.00 pm,

Main course 90Tl and Desserts 30TL.

Takeaway or sit-in places must be booked.

Wednesday 12th January at 2.00 pm.

Afternoon Tea with Issy in aid of Heartbeat., come along and meet Issy feel free to ask questions.

Places must be booked.

Wednesday 19th January

Food is available from 1.00 pm and Bingo starts at 2.00 pm.

All in aid of Heartbeat.

Sunday 23rd January at 5/00 pm

Black Olive Sunday Roast.

Friday 28th January at 7.00 pm

Black Olive Fun Quiz in aid of Heartbeat.

Love

Vicki xxx