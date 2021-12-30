Happy Garden Restaurant, Bingo player’s make a great donation  

Readers mail…

From Tony Ray….

Good morning Chris

On the 23rd December 2021, the Charity Bingo players at Happy Garden Restaurant and Bar in Ozankoy held their Christmas party and Grand Draw.

During the Evening a 2600 TL donation was handed to the British Cemetery Committee to help them in maintaining the cemetery.

The Picture’s shows Bill Grundy and Andy May of the Cemetery committee receiving the donation from me (Tony Ray) of the Bingo group together with Erbay ‘Elvis’ the Happy Garden proprietor and distribution of the Grand Draw Prizes.

Regards Tony Ray