Esentepe Youngsters finish Second Place in first half of season

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe Under 21 finished the first half of the season on a high, winning a hard fought match against Yeniboğaziçi.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 2 YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK U21 1

Sunday December 26: AKSA U21 League 1: Erdal Barut Stadium.

Esentepe youngsters finished 9 points behind leaders Gençlik Gücü to finish in second place as we head into the winter break. Considering the resources that Esentepe haven’t got this has been a fabulous achievement and full credit to Coach Emek Kırılmaz and his assistant Gökhan Kim and all the players involved.

The first half of the season saw the team leading the table winning their first 5 matches they have remained in the top 3 places all season. A combination of first team call ups, injuries and the only disappointment an excess of red cards leading to suspensions have at times stretched the squad to its limits.

Take nothing away from the team they have an amazing team spirit and togetherness and there is no reason why they cannot carry on in the same mode in the second half of the season.

I had intended to take photographs of the match but my camera is causing me big problems so I only took a few.

Scorers: ESENTEPE —–HALIT ÇULÇU (9), BOĞAÇHAN AYAR (12).

YENİBOĞAZİÇİ ——ADEM SEVEN (27)