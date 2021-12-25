President Ersin Tatar’s Christmas and New Year message

I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and hope that 2022 will bring good health, prosperity and peace to all.

This is a time of remembering that humanity is a mosaic of faiths, cultures and peoples, and all should be treated equally without any discrimination, and live by furthering cooperation for sustainable peace and stability.

As humanity continues to wage a struggle against the pandemic – which has become a fact of our lives — I cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated, adhering to social distancing, wearing protective masks and observing good hygiene.

As thousands of our expat communities and foreign residents prepare to celebrate Christmas, I wish for the season to be one of blessing, happiness and joy for all. I wish to emphasise my utmost appreciation for the impeccable charity and social responsibility work that you carry out – which is a shining example to us all.

We look ahead with hope that we will be able to secure sustainable peace and prosperity in Cyprus – with the reaffirmation of the sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriot people – which is an inherent right, and our equal international status. A settlement can be reached by acknowledging that there is a need to adopt a think outside the box approach, to putting forward fresh ideas, for a basis of two States which coexist side-by-side in a cooperative relationship. This realistic, practical and fresh approach will facilitate the way forward for a better future for all our children and future generations.

As I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, it should be remembered that the festive season can only be celebrated by giving the light of love to those who need it most.