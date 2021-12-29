BRS News: Travelling to TRNC from the UK or Germany

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

TRAVEL TO THE TRNC FROM THE UK OR GERMANY

As of Monday 27th December the UK and Germany were placed into the RED list – as far as the TRNC are concerned.

The requirement to enter the TRNC from either of these Countries is now,

A negative PCR test 72-hours prior to departure

Self-isolation is recommended for a period of three days on arrival

A PCR test no more than 72 hours after arrival in the TRNC. If negative no quarantine is required.

You are still required to complete the Guvende Kal TRAVEL form no more than 72 hours before your arrival in the TRNC.

ADAPASS/ANTIGEN TESTS

Despite ‘rumours’ to the contrary the requirements for access to the following venues is still in force.

TIER 1

FULLY VACCINATED – ALLOWED ACCESS

UNVACCINATED – 72 HOUR PCR/ANTIGEN TEST REQUIRED

Supermarkets/Markets

State Offices

Retail Stores

Banks

Outdoor Sports areas

TIER 2

FULLY VACCINATED – 14 DAY PCR/ANTIGEN REQUIRED

UNVACCINATED – NO ACCESS

Indoor Areas of Restaurants, Taverns, Patisseries or Cafes



Indoor Areas of Coffee shops/Coffee Houses

Barbers/Hairdressers/Beauty Parlours

Hotels

Bars/Clubs

Shopping Centres

Cinemas

Places of Worship

Concerts/Theatres

Offices

Indoor Fitness Halls

General Assembly Meetings

Indoor Team Areas

Youth Camps

Boxing Wrestling Training

Betting Shops

Group Dances/Ceremonies

Swimming Pools

Internet Cafes

Night Clubs

Weddings

Exhibitions

Casinos

INTER BORDER COVID REQUIREMENTS

The following conditions remain whilst ‘LEVEL 3′ requirements are in force whilst crossing the Green Line.

Double vaccinated people with EMA-approved vaccines, as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, can cross with a 7-day negative rapid antigen test or PCR test, 14 days after their final dose (1st dose if Johnson& Johnson).

Unvaccinated people (including unvaccinated workers and people who will cross for health reasons) can cross with a 72-hour negative rapid antigen test or PCR test.

