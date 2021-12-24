Susie’s Big Music Quiz on 23rd December at The Balti House

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

We had a fantastic night with an absolutely packed house for Susie’s Christmas Quiz on the 23rd December 2021 at the Balti House, Esentepe.

The rounds consisted of: Xmas Tabletop, Xmas Anagrams, Xmas Music, Easy 5, Danger Zone, Brainiacs, The Letter Round which this week was transport, Multiple Choice and the Impossible Question. The teams were also asked to make a Christmas decoration basically out of junk.

The results of the quiz were as follows:

st Dunne and Dusted Dunne and Dusted

2 nd Foundations

3 rd Brighton Bells

4 th Mint Spies and The Shebells

5 th The Socialites

6 th Tyke That

7 th Quizteama Aguilera

8 th Fork Handles

The famous lemon went to the Hopefuls,

Team Quizteama Aguilera won the making a Xmas Decoration game so Well Done with your Cute little Snowman.

Thank you to Clarisse as always for your help and a thank you to Rose Langman for bringing mince pies and flapjacks which were delicious.

Do have a wonderful and Safe Christmas.

Susie Q and Martin xxxx

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to the Balti House for hosting us as always.