Susie’s Big Music Quiz on 20th December at The Balti House

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

It was a Banging Night for Susie’s Big Chrismas Music Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe on 20th December 2021 when we had 5 teams join us for a great night’s entertainment.

The rounds were, Tabletop, Number 1 of the 1980’s, Food, Phil Collins, Xmas Films, Carols and Xmas Songs, and The Big 20.

The results of the quiz were as follows:

1 st Dunne n Dusted.

2 nd Tyke That.

3 rd Quizteama Aguilera.

4 th The Shebells.

And the famous Lemon went to Betcha By Golly Wow.

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to the Balti House for hosting us as always.

See you in the New Year and thank you to la My Quizzers who have come to the BIG Music Quiz throughout the year.

Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year.

Love and Keep Safe

Susie Q and Martin Xxxx