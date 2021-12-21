European Union is not impartial on the Cyprus issue

Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Enlargement Conclusions of the European Union General Affairs Council.

The references to the fenced-off area of Maraş, which is an area under the full sovereignty of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the calls made to the Republic of Turkey in the Enlargement Conclusions of the European Union General Affairs Council demonstrate that the European Union prefers acting within the direction of the Greek Cypriot administration.

The European Union (EU) is becoming more and more distant to the Turkish Cypriot people by supporting only one side on the island, under the pretext of “membership solidarity” and ignoring the existence and sovereignty of the other side. As the EU has not fulfilled any of its promises extended to the Turkish Cypriot people since 2004, the trust of the Turkish Cypriot people in the EU has been eroding incrementally.

The General Affairs Council adopted unacceptable expressions in its Enlargement Conclusions in order to please the Greek Cypriot side. The Conclusions disregard the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people in the Eastern Mediterranean. It is rather meaningful that some of the European Union member states condone the attempts of Greek Cypriot side to exploit its membership.

Contrary to the realities on the ground, the efforts by the European Union trying to impose outdated solution models to the Turkish Cypriot side, confirms our belief that the EU cannot be an impartial actor on the Cyprus issue.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office