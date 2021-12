Local Football Results And League Tables at 5th December 2021

By Richard Beale….

Week 12; The two joint leading teams on 25 points won at the weekend Mağusa Türk Gücü winning 3-1 at home to Gönyeli. Second place Merit Alsancak traveled to Güzelyurt where they beat the bottom club Baf Ülkü Yurdu, who are still winless 1-0.

In League 1 Iskele team L. Gençler Birliği are still a point ahead of Çetinkaya. LGB won again with their specialist score 1-0, their miserly defence having only conceded 7 goals in 12 matches. Görneç are still firmly rooted at the bottom, still winless and were hammered 6-0 at home by Gençlik Gücü.

Baf Ülkü Yurdu 0-1 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova Girne Halk Evi 1-3 Doğan Türk Birliği Küçük Kaymaklı TSK 2-1 Hamitköy ŞYSK Lefke 1-0 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK Mağusa Türk Gücü 3-1 Gönyeli SK Mesarya SK 1-2 Göçmenköy İYSK Türk Ocak 3-0 Binatlı YSK Yenicamı AK 4-0 Cihangir ASK

Çetinkaya TSK 5-3 Yeniboğaziçi DSK Düzkaya KOSK 3-2 Çanakkale TSK Görneç KSK 0-6 China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü İncirli SK 2-3 Bostancı Bağcıl SK L. Gençler Birliği SK 1-0 Karşıyaka ASK Maraş GSK 2-4 Esentepe KKSK Mormeneşke GBSK 2-1 Miracle Değırmenlik SK Yalova 1-1 SFC Dörtyol

