Karpaz Gate Marina opens reservations for New Hotel

Reinforcing the transformation of North Cyprus into a unique Mediterranean haven for the yachting community, Karpaz Gate Marina has announced the opening of reservations for its new on-site boutique hotel.

The exclusive 52-room accommodation, with the addition of hamam and spa amenities in 2022, represents a new investment of €10 million, in addition to the substantial €110 million already invested by the British-backed private group in establishing the award-winning marina development and associated facilities on the shores of the Karpaz peninsula.

With rooms and packages available from 15th December 2021, the hotel facility further enhances Karpaz Gate Marina’s premium berthing, leisure and technical capabilities, strengthening its appeal to superyacht and boat owners as the first international standard marina resort in North Cyprus.

The design and ethos of the new hotel maintains the marina development’s sensitivity to the environment and reflects an awareness of its relatively untouched surroundings. With sustainability and green energy prioritized throughout the resort, the hotel continues these themes through its choice of ecological materials and accessories. Visitors will discover a harmonious balance of style and modern facilities with an authenticity that remains true to the peace, natural beauty and culture of North Cyprus.

Offering the capabilities to host large groups, the Karpaz Gate Marina Hotel can be booked for use by approximately 100 people for private and special events. It is also expected to be used extensively as a convenient base for the sailing students participating in courses at the marina’s on-site RYA Training Centre.

The hotel development achieves a significant milestone in the marina’s ongoing ambition since its opening in 2011 to welcome sailors from across the world to a rewarding, but relatively unknown, cruising ground.

Karpaz Gate Marina Managing Director Liza Singer, who has been involved with the project since its inception in 2005, said: “We are very excited to announce that reservations are open for our new hotel, marking the next phase in our investment in the country and progressing the long-term plan to create a true marina resort that is sensitive to our beautiful environment and immersed in the genuine nature and culture of North Cyprus and the Mediterranean. Focusing on supporting local employment and local community development, our hotel contributes significant value to the economics of the TRNC and contrasts with the country’s all-inclusive casino hotels currently making up the majority of the tourism sector.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe and peaceful haven for yachts with immaculate berthing, leisure and technical facilities, alongside berthing rates and packages that offer real value for money. We have always believed in the potential of the Karpaz region and North Cyprus as a cruising area and destination for yachts and other tourists, inspired by our local surroundings, natural assets and community spirit. We are looking forward to greeting our first guests to the hotel and to strengthening the accessibility and appeal of the region for superyacht and yacht owners and other visitors. Our berth holders, local clientele and our sailing school clients are all equally as enthusiastic about the addition to the marina facilities.”

The hotel is designed to assimilate perfectly with the marina setting, featuring a distinct nautical theme, complete with touches such as teak deck floors, white wood washed ceilings and sailing visuals. It has 44 standard cabins of 32 sq.m, four family corner cabins with two ensuite bedrooms, and four suite cabins of 58 sq.m, all with marina, sea or garden views from the terrace or balcony. Soon offering treatment rooms, saunas and traditional hamam, the resort’s new spa will allow hotel guests, marina clients and other visitors to embrace the spirit and culture of North Cyprus.

Celebrating a decade of operation this year, official Port of Entry Karpaz Gate Marina achieved 5 Gold Anchor Status in 2013, TYHA International Marina of the Year in 2017 and TYHA International Marina of the Year Runner-Up in 2018 and 19. This September, it was voted the International Marina of the Year Runner-Up for 2021. The marina caters for yachts up to 60m, with leisure facilities including the exceptional Beach Club, with 33m infinity pool and watersports centre, Private Gallery Club, gym, children’s play area and Hemingway’s Resto-Bar. The Karpaz Gate Marina Technical Centre, with 300-ton capacity travel lift and 18,000 square metre dry dock area, carries out maintenance work, hull painting, teak replacement and more. The on-site RYA Training Centre offers a range of practical and online courses.

The reservations system for the Karpaz Gate Marina Hotel is now open with special rates for bookings from 15th December to 28th February here or via the website. Festive packages, including two nights’ accommodation with dinner and live music, are also available for Christmas between 24th and 27thDecember and New Year from 31st December to 2nd January. For more information, call the marina office on +90 533 833 7878 or email hotel@karpazbay.com.

