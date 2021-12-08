Its Still Raining Goals In Görneç!

By Richard Beale…..

The expected heavy rains on Sunday never arrived apart from a few light showers, however in the village of Görneç it continued to rain goals, goals and more goals!

Details: GÖRNEÇ KSK 0 CHINA BAZAAR GENÇLİK GÜCÜ TSK 6.

Sunday December 5: AKSA League 1: Görneç Üç Şehitler Stadium.

Last home match Görneç conceded 8 goals this match it was only 6!. For Görneç this week a new Coach, a new beginning but unfortunately the same outcome another hammering for the League’s whipping boys. After 12 winless matches with only a point to show for their efforts, Görneç is firmly rooted to the bottom of League 1 – cast adrift already 10 points away from safety. They parted ways with Hamdı Öğütcü, though a promising young Coach, the enormity of the task ahead of him proved too much. His replacement is the more experienced Ali Öz ÇalIskan who is currently in charge of Göçmenköy Under 21 team after his first match in charge he certainly will be aware of the mountain that his team needs to climb to reach safety.

China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü (guess who sponsors them?) was relegated from the Super League last season, a return to that status is their minimum requirement. Hence, on their bench helping Technical Director Nıyazı Göksun, he has 3 Assistants, a Masseur, Goalkeeping Coaches, Uncle Tom Cobbly, and all plus 10 substitutes. Compare that to Görneç they have Coach Ali, 1 Assistant and can only name 3 substitutes – the gulf between the clubs are enormous.

So it proved in the match itself with respect to Görneç they were a clapped out tractor compared to a Rolls Royce. The midfield trio of Orhan, Buğra Barın and Erin Uluçlar completely dominated the midfield and with their speedy winger and “Man of the March” HASAN AKKUYU setting up the first three goals, Gücü had the match won by half time. Striker Ümitcan Babahan helped himself to a first half hat trick as the visitors went into the interval 4 -0 up,

During the break Gücü made 3 changes, bringing on classy midfield player Ahmet Çoskun, exchanging goalkeepers and even leaving prolific goalscorer and ex Görneç favourite Irfan Boşnak sitting on the bench!.

The first and last goals go into the Görneç net!

The only surprise in the second half was that Gücü only added a further 2 goals. There was no lack of effort but a combination of some good saves from Görneç goalkeeper Hasan Bilal and poor finishing kept the score down to single figures. Man of the Match Hasan Akkuyu should have capped his star performance but missed two absolute sitters.

Görneç never let their heads drop, they never do, they always put in the effort but being on the end of maulings like this must be pretty disheartening. Görneç were restricted to a couple of long shots in each half that at least brought both Gücü keepers into action. I thought Levent Akçagil and winger Volkan Özkan both can hold their heads up high as they tried their hardness.

Too early to write off Görneç yet there are 18 matches left in the season, 54 points to play for, as I said before “anything can happen in football, hope is eternal”

GENÇLİK GÜCÜ SCORERS: HASAN KANLI (11, 60), ÜMİTCAN BABAHAN (25, 42,45), MUHAMMET HASAN ÇİRKİN(55).