BRS News: Travelling to the UK

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

TRAVELLING TO THE UK

With effect from Tuesday 7/12/2021 ANYONE over the age of 12 travelling to the UK MUST have a negative PCR or Antigen (not NHS) test result obtained no more than 48-hours prior to travel. This is in addition to completing the UK Passenger Locator form.

Anyone who is suspected of contact with a person who tests positive for the OMICRON variant MUST self-isolate for 10-days.

Also anyone travelling from any Country on the UK’s RED LIST will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine at a UK Government authorised hotel for 10-days.

For those travellers who have NOT been vaccinated in the UK, EU OR US the requirement for those travellers is as follows

A negative PCR test result must be taken no more than 48 hours prior to travel.

Day-2 and Day-8 PCR tests MUST be pre-booked prior to travel (Day-5 Test to Release where applicable)

Passenger Locator Form must be completed no more than 48-hours prior to travel

On arrival in the UK you must self-isolate for TEN days (unless using the Test to Release system) to ensure you are free from infection.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus