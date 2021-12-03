ATA have a great turnout at Azra Claire’s restaurant

Nigel and Paul Woolaston-Evans, organisers of this month’s Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) Social Gathering at Azra Claire’s in Girne, were for once left speechless by both the large number of members and guests who attended the Sunday lunchtime gathering and the praise-full comments given to them afterwards! Not one, or two but four individual Asian inspired menus catering for all tastes were put together by the pair, and with its reputation for excellent food and service Azra Claire’s didn’t let anyone’s expectations down.

Member Julie Sutton said, “it was advertised as a different kind of Sunday Lunch and it certainly was – Brilliant is the only word to describe it”. Whilst Chris Martin who was one of the many guests to join the ATA at the lunch said “this is the first ATA activity l have been to – I’m impressed; from the organisation both prior to and at the event to the quality of the food but especially by the warm welcome I’ve received from everyone, in particular hosts Nigel and Paul and Philip the ATA Chairman, all who were extremely attentive not just to me but to everyone at the lunch. Joining the association is a no brainer!”.

ATA Social Gathering meals are always held on the 28th of the month and organised by an ATA member, as with all ATA activities they are also open to non-members.

Information on the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus can be found on their Website

www.angloturkishassociation.com Facebook Group & Facebook Page

Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus

The friendly listening association with a heart, supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone

