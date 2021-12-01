Great Christmas Bazaar in aid of Shelter and Abandoned Dogs

Readers mail ….

From Richard Chamberlain ….

Hello,

On Sunday afternoon 28th December, hundreds of people descended on the Pia Bella hotel for a Christmas Bazaar held in aid of ” Shelter and Abandoned Dogs “.

Amongst the stalls were “Singing Santa”. Guess the weight of the Christmas cake. A Raffle with some excellent prizes donated by local Hotels and businesses, “Hoopla Rudolph’s Nose!” A lovely popular Kid’s Activity table, and dozens of Christmas stalls.

The Tombola was particularly popular and busy, with a queue of people waiting to have a go on it.

Refreshments were made available by the Pia Bella Hotel and an amazing 19,000TL was raised for this charity and a very good time was had by all.

Many thanks on behalf of the charity and organisers who arranged it and to the Pia Bella Hotel management for their kindness in allowing their Hotel to be used.

With best wishes for Christmas and the New Year

Richard Chamberlain

