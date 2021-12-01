An Esentepe win for Davut on his return

By Richard Beale ……..

After 3 seasons away from football Esentepe’s new/old Coach DAVUT KANSU returned with a win in a hard fought match against Covid hit Incirli.

Details: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 INCIRLI SK 0

Saturday November 27, 2021: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Davut Kansu returned to Esentepe this week where in his first spell here he enjoyed so much success and his team gave him the best welcome present ever with a win and 3 points.

There was not much to choose between the 2 teams in a hard fought game that had plenty of effort and commitment but cried out for somebody to put their foot on the ball and show some vision. Incirli have been hit by a Covid outbreak that has seen some of their players quarantining. Esentepe took their chances where Incirli failed to do so, the only downside was what looks like a serious injury to their left back the very experienced EMEK KIRILMAZ, who was taken to hospital with a suspected collar bone injury.

A disappointing crowd of around a 100, gave Davut a rousing welcome back on a mild cloudy afternoon.

Incirli created the best chances of a disappointing first half, in the 10th minute a long ball caught the Esentepe defence flat footed with Hikmet and Bekir through on goal with only the Esentepe goalkeeper to beat but Bekir didn’t connect properly and Onur blocked his effort with his feet.

Esentepe v Incirli (Esentepe in white)

Their second chance came right on the stroke of half time following a free kick just outside the Esentepe box, Nahit feigned to take the kick but left it to Sami Ergazi who saw his shot strike the Esentepe right hand post before being scrambled away.

Esentepe managed to create a couple of half chances none that caused too much trouble to the Incirli defence, the first half was frantic played mainly in the middle of the park. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0

Esentepe scored immediately after the break, again it was from the penalty spot, again Hüseyin Deynekli was involved in winning the penalty this time his cross was handled by Ahmet Dölek – again EMEK KIRILMAZ made no mistake from the spot- his 4th successful penalty of the season. 1-0

After that goal Esentepe continued to be in the ascendancy, Emek fizzled a volley just over the bar and good work by İlyas on the right created a cross that went just in front of Eser.

Emek’s game was soon to be cut short following a collision in the 58th minute, after lengthy treatment he was replaced by Nersin.

61st minute a break on the right by Hüseyin Deynekli led to a first time shot by Salih that went straight into the arms of goalkeeper Çayan.

A quickly taken free kick by Emre Mutlu spotting Eser’s run led to the striker shooting over the bar as Esentepe continued to enjoy the best of the second half.

However they had a rude awakening in the 71st minute when sloppy defending allowed Hakan Bulut in with a chance but he shot into the side netting.

Esentepe sealed the match in the 76th minute with a goal from substitute EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI who looked to be offside when he received a long ball from Nersin, he went on to beat goalkeeper Çayan. Despite appeals from the Incirli players and bench referee, Sakir remained unmoved. 2-0.

However Incirli were not finished yet and they rallied firstly Altay went on a weaving run into the box leaving defenders in his wake but finished poorly shooting wildly over the bar.

Then the Esentepe bar was struck in the 85th with Gürkan completing the rebound off the line.

Esentepe had the final chance in injury time when Hüseyin Deynekli was put through but the little striker who can win penalties is having a fruitless time in front of goal and this time his effort was saved by the legs of Çayan.

SUMMING UP : 3 vital points for Esentepe, was there any difference in their play?- not really . Esentepe play seemed more direct rather than playing out of defence as was the liking of Kılıç Ali, Esentepe previous coach. Playing Eser upfront gave the team a physical presence and he kept Incirli burly defenders Sami and Ahmet occupied. It was a hardworking performance by the team and I thought İlyas Niyazi was the their best player trying to influence in midfield. The team will need time to get used to Davut’s plans, systems etc but it was a perfect start for Davut’s second coming.

