Erdoğan: Registration of Turkish Cypriots is key for Cyprus solution



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave a speech at the 15th OIC Summit held in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, and said that registration of the Turkish Cypriot people’s sovereign equality and equal international status is the key for a solution in Cyprus.

Referring to the developments regarding the Cyprus issue, Erdoğan stated that he wishes all brother countries to evaluate the solution vision of the Turkish Cypriots without prejudice, adding that they encourage the development of relations towards easing the isolations imposed on the Turkish Cypriots in the fields such as sports, culture, education and tourism.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus