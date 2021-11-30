A group cleaning event was held on the Girne-Boğaz road

In cooperation with the Department of Environmental Protection Girne Unit, Ministry of Tourism and Environment, a cleaning event was carried out on the morning 29th November 2021 on the Girne-Boğaz road.

Girne Municipality, Gönyeli Municipality, Dikmen Municipality, Girne Charity Volunteers, Clean Island Group and Girne Police Department supported the event.

The main purpose of the organised activities is to raise awareness about environmental cleaning. By choosing the easy way, it is to draw attention to the environment, and not to deposit rubbish in the environment but to dispose of it in the garbage cans.

Such environmental activities carried out in the development of environmental awareness will continue with the support of other institutions and organisations in the area.

Source: TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment Facebook.

