Susie’s Quiz results for 25th November at the Balti House Esentepe

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had another banging full house on Thursday night 25th November 2021 for Susie’s Quiz at the Balti House Restaurant, Esentepe.

The rounds consisted of, Table Top, Easy 5,  Multiple Choice,  Danger Zone, Music Round which was guess the TV show and  the year aired, Letter Round, Brainiacs Round and the Impossible Question.

The results were:

  • 1st       The Shebells.
  • 2nd      Dunne and Dusted.
  • 3rd       Devonshire Dumplings.
  • 4th      JOINT – Fork Handles and The Socialites.
  • 5th      Tyke That.
  • And the Famous Lemon went to the New Boys. 

Thank you all for joining us and a big thank you to The Balti House for hosting us

See you next week and do please remember to book early as it gets very very busy.

Keep Safe and Happy

SUSIE Q   xxx

