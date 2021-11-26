Susie’s Quiz results for 25th November at the Balti House Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had another banging full house on Thursday night 25th November 2021 for Susie’s Quiz at the Balti House Restaurant, Esentepe.

The rounds consisted of, Table Top, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Music Round which was guess the TV show and the year aired, Letter Round, Brainiacs Round and the Impossible Question.

The results were:

1st The Shebells.

2nd Dunne and Dusted.

3rd Devonshire Dumplings.

4th JOINT – Fork Handles and The Socialites.

5th Tyke That.

And the Famous Lemon went to the New Boys.

Thank you all for joining us and a big thank you to The Balti House for hosting us

See you next week and do please remember to book early as it gets very very busy.

Keep Safe and Happy

SUSIE Q xxx