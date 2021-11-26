Ataoğlu statement of development of Famagusta, İskele, Yeniboğaziçi

Ataoğlu: “We are happy to see that the work we started in 2016 will be achieved again in our term”

Fikri Ataoğlu, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Environment, made a statement about the Famagusta, Iskele, Yeniboğaziçi Zoning Plan and expressed his satisfaction that the zoning plan is being implemented after 5 years of work, it was unanimously approved by the Joint Board and will be signed by the Prime Minister,

Ataoğlu said, “The fact that the Famagusta, Iskele, Yeniboğaziçi zoning plan, which we started in November 2016 by taking the initiative and after the meetings with the relevant 3 Mayors, will be approved by the relevant 3 Municipal Councils, is an indication that the work is not a political one, it is a work that is owned by everyone.” He thanked especially the 3 Mayors and everyone who contributed to the completion of the development plan.

Fikri Ataoğlu stated that he is also excited that the Famagusta İskele Yeniboğaziçi zoning plan will contribute to the development of the TRNC in general, and the region in particular, by giving an opportunity to contemporary growth. He also stated that, as an indicator of the value he attaches to Planning, the Lefke, Mehmetçik and Dikmen zoning plans, which are still being carried out, were initiated by him, that the works in Mehmetçik are expected to come into effect in December at the latest, and that the Lefke and Dikmen zoning plans are also expected to enter into force in the first months of 2022.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment