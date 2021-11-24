Güngördü attends Council of Europe Administrative Committee Meeting

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü attended the Council of Europe Local and Regional Administrations Congress, Administrative Committee Meeting held on 19th November.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Cyprus Turkish Municipalities Union and Güzelyurt Mayor Mahmut Özçınar and KT Municipalities Union General Coordinator and International Delegation Secretary Hüseyin Köle, attended the Administrative Committee Meeting held in Strasbourg on 19th November. It took place face-to-face for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic affected the whole world.

At the meeting, topics such as online hate speech and the effects of fake news on local democracy, smart cities and regions, and local identities were discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities and Mayor of Güzelyurt Özçınar drew attention to the importance of cooperation between cities and regions.

Güngördü, Özçınar and Köle also served as the T.C. at the Council of Europe. Permanent Representative Ambassador Kaan Esener and TRNC Strasbourg Representative also met and held talks with Ambassador Ayda Soylu.

Noting that his meetings and contacts in Strasbourg were productive, Güngördü emphasised the importance of the visibility of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities in the Council of Europe.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality