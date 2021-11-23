Atelier Arkın’s Painting and Ceramics Exhibition

The year-end exhibition of works by trainees of Atelier Arkın, the Lifelong Education Centre of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), was opened to visitors with a cocktail held at Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Friday, 19 November.

Expressing his pride in ARUCAD in the opening speech of the night, Founder Erbil Arkın said, “I would like to thank our teachers, trainees and Girne Municipality who brought this exhibition to life.” The opening was attended by many artists and members of the public. ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said: “I would like to thank the art lovers and everyone interested in art who came tonight, as in almost every art event organized by ARUCAD, for being with us. It is a great honor for our University to see that ARUCAD’s efforts to keep art alive on the island is being fulfilled in this exhibition, by training new artists and designers. I congratulate the success of Atelier Arkın trainees, who have produced these works with great effort from the beginning, and wish them continued success.”

At the evening, Director of Atelier Arkın, Yusuf Baydal, expressed his excitement and gratitude for having the opportunity to exhibit their long-term work of the trainees in cooperation with ARUCAD and Girne Municipality. Baydal also thanked the ceramics and painting instructors who trained the trainees, Mümine Özdemirağ Yağ, Tülay Okan, Gülgün Elitez and Yılmaz Kastanbollu.

The exhibition closed on Wednesday, 24 November.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)