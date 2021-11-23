Mağusa Mesarya Lions aims to raise awareness on Diabetes

Readers mail….

The Lions Club of the Mağusa Mesarya serving in the undistricted area of Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot Community, organized a virtual meeting on Diabetes and Public Health on the occasion of 14th November World Diabetes Day.

Specialist Dietitian, RDN Gözde Kemal joined the session as a guest speaker and delivered her presentation on diabetes and a balanced diet. The online meeting hosted several Lions clubs from the undistricted area of ​​Cyprus including Girne Vatan, Lefkoşa Başkent, Nicosia New Generation and Mağusa Ravelin, as well as participants from the neighbouring countries including Turkey.

RDN Gözde Kemal underlined several definitions of diabetes disease including its symptoms, diagnosis of the disease, types, cholesterol and the importance of a balanced diet during the virtual meeting.

The online meeting also welcomed the Medical Biochemistry Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr Kerem Terali who talked about the wrongs that are known to be true about the genetic heritage of diabetes.

Fikret Şendil and İnanç Genç, the two Specialty Clubs Coordinators of the undistricted area of Cyprus, moderated the virtual meeting, which lasted about two hours. The online meeting is the second diabetes-related event of the Mağusa Mesarya following the diabetes screening service activity that took place last week for the global cause of diabetes.

The Lions Club of the Mağusa Mesarya is the one and only Lions club on the entire island of Cyprus that has been awarded the ‘Kindness Matters Service Award’ by the Lions Clubs International.

The Lions Clubs International is an international non-political service organization serving in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the world with more than 1,4 million members.