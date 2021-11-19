Travelling Scots Ceilidh Band and MYRRHA Trio coming to Soulist

Readers mail…

For St. Andrew’s Day the Travelling Scots Ceilidh Band will be performing on 26th November and the Classical Recital with MYRRHA Trio on 28th of November at The Soulist Coffee and Music House in Alsancak.

After the first highlight in the Soulist Coffee and Music House in the month of November with the band SOUL STUFF from Istanbul, there are two more highlights in the Soulist with the Travelling Scots Ceilidh Band from Scotland on 26th November and Classical Recital with the MYRRHA Trio on 28th of November.

Special rules for attending the Classical Recital on 28 November



You need an ADA Pass or negative PCR TEST

Limited seating places to social distance rules.

No reservation – Admission is paid at the entrance

Admission is granted as long as seats are available

Travelling Scots Ceilidh Band

What better way to celebrate Scotland’s Patron Saint than a St Andrews Party! The Travelling Scots will be back in Cyprus to entertain you in true Scots style with Graeme Mackay on Accordion, Maggie Wellenger on Vocals and Piano and Andy Low on the Bagpipes. Collectively they are the Travelling Scots Ceilidh Band and after a long absence due to Covid they will be back on form.

The Soulist is their playground for the party dedicated to St Andrew on the 26th November so come along and join in the fun and see for yourself.

Bio:

Graeme has been travelling to Cyprus for 14 years to play for several events, St Andrew being the original reason. He has played all over the island with various musicians over the years, originally with his brother Stephen. Back home in Scotland he runs Tweed Ceilidh Band, an exciting modern band with fiddle and drums. He is the 3rd generation of the Mackay Musical dynasty and is continuing the family tradition as a professional accordionist.

Maggie Wellenger originally from Poland, studied classical music in a school of musical excellence in Poznan. Her training and hardwork has enabled her to setup a music School in Scotland and now teaches and performs all styles of music. This is her 3rd trip to Cyprus and is now an important part of the travelling Scots team.

Andy Low is a popular Bagpiper from the central belt of Scotland. He has played with various pipe bands and more notably the Red Hot Chili Pipers. He has been touring with the travelling Scots for many years, he and Graeme share a unique chemistry with their music and stagecraft.

Starting Time: 21:00

Price: 50 TL

Classical Recital with the MYRRHA Trio – presenting “MYRRHA´s Story“

BIO:

Myrrha Trio was founded in 2019 by violinist Miray Çakır, violist Sinem Sadrazam, and violoncellist Püren Eda Gözer, all of whom are musicians in the TRNC Presidential Symphony Orchestra, and this trio is a regular guest at “Soulist” and they are always presenting classical music in the highest perfection. One of the special moments when they performed for the 1st time was at the Soulist cultural Christmas Market” which was held on 21st and 22nd of December 2019 – they gave a Great Performance again on 22nd of November 2020.

Miray Çakır – Violin

Sinem Sadrazam – Viola

Püren Eda Gözer – Cello

Entrance: 18:30pm

Starting Time: 19:00pm

Price: 50 TL

Seating places as available