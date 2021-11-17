Explosive Football Match at Esentepe

By Richard Beale……………

5 goals, 2 red cards, 7 yellows, woodwork struck twice, great saves, we had it all at Esentepe – this is live local football, you don’t know what you’re missing!

Details: ESENTEPE KKSK 3 YALOVA SK 2

Saturday November 13, 2021: AKSA League 1: Erdal Barut Stadium.

Wow, I have got my breath back now it’s the hard bit to try to put into words my thoughts on a brilliant entertaining match that gave Esentepe 3 vital points to give themselves a little bit of breathing space in the table. The only disappointment was the smallish crowd of around 70 who on a balmy November afternoon witnessed one of the most entertaining games for quite a while.

Before the match I predicted a tight match but it looked like İ would be made to eat my words when Esentepe went 3-0 up after 54 minutes and coasting but then came two sending offs, 2 Yalova goals and it ended as a nail biter.

Before I waffle on and on I want to point out the “Man of the Match” —17 YEAR OLD HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ, who literally ran the Yalova defence ragged and into the ground, using his speed the defenders could not get anywhere near him, when they did they were either forced to give away free kicks or once again a penalty. In the last 3 matches Esentepe have been awarded 3 penalties all given because of Hüseyin being brought down in the area. To put the icing on the cake it would have been nice for him to get on the score sheet that his all action performance deserved. After 8 matches he has yet to score, some team will cop it from him sooner than later of that I am certain.

Esentepe – Yalova, Esentepe in red.

The first half started in a frenzy after only 4 minutes following a Emek corner, there was an almighty scramble in the Yalova goalmouth before another 17 year old Devran prodded the ball just wide of the Yalova right hand post.

Yalova immediately replied with Erkan letting fly from outside the box with a shot that struck Onur’s left hand post and rebounded to safety.

22 minutes following an Emek free kick,16 year old Salih Karal saw his side footed shot pushed for a corner by the leaping Yalova goalkeeper Sercan. From that corner he was in action again pushing a header over the crossbar for another corner.

Esentepe took the lead when Hüseyin Deynekli received the ball on the right outstripping a couple of defenders before he was brought down in the area by Sergülen and EMEK KIRILMAZ sent Sercan the wrong way with his penalty. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-0

Straight from the kick off Esentepe surged forward Hüseyin Deynekli picking up a poor Yalova pass sped on into the area before squaring the ball across the area where Salih’s shot was flicked onto the bar by goalkeeper Sercan.

Hüseyin was causing havoc on the right and Esentepe did not have to wait long to increase their lead in the 48th minute. Deniz was brought down outside the area by a defender holding his shirt from Emek’s free kick, a Devran header brought a brilliant save from Sercan flinging himself to his left to parry the effort. The ball was returned into the box where EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI rose up unchallenged to head home 2-0.

Goals, Goals !—EGE CAN partially hidden heads Esentepe second goal and right DENIZ KIBAR adds the third goal.

Yalova in a rare sporadic raid should have reduced the arrears when Eyüp Canlı was put clean through but Esentepe goalkeeper Onur rescued his team by blocking the Yalova’s players effort with his feet.

A third Esentepe goal came in the 54th minute with Hüseyin Deynekli leaving two Yalova defenders trailing in his wake before putting a perfect ball through to DENİZ KIBAR to run onto and slot past the advancing Sercan. 3-0. Yalova looked dead and buried, shell shocked, Esentepe looked home and dry but there was to be a twist and plenty of nervous moments.

From the kick off Yalova won a penalty in the 55th minute, I missed the indigent and the penalty as I was editing some photos – anyway AHMET HASAN scored from the spot. 3-1

Hüseyin Deynekli was in action again following a Yalova corner, again he left 2 defenders trailing before squaring the ball across to Salih but his effort was blocked by a defender.

Yalova lost Özcan Altunterım, red carded for picking up 2 yellow cards in the 73rd minute.

Yalova bravely pushed men forward, a defence splitting ball put Eyüp through again on goal where he clashed with goalkeeper Onur as he came out to the edge of the box in the 78th minute. Yalova appealed for a penalty and for Onur to be red carded after consulting the linesmen the offence was adjudged to be outside box but Onur didn’t escape punishment he was red carded. Esentepe goalkeeper Coach Tuğrul Denkler came on for Onur with Ege Can being the player sacrificed.

10 men each now Yalova had the bit between their teeth now piling men forward, in the 81st minute a cross from the right saw Yalova’s best player and Captain Ahmet Hasan get a header in that Tuğrul diving to his left brilliantly saved but İBRAHİM ÇAĞOĞLU following up put in the rebound. 3-2

Game on, Yalova sensing they could get something out of a lost cause 20 minutes before swarmed all over Esentepe. The Esentepe defence held firm with the crowds frantically calling for the match to end after 8 minutes of injury time, my nails chewed to the bone, my blood pressure high the referee finally blew the whistle – phew. FULL TIME SCORE: 3-2.

SUMMING UP : It ain’t easy being an Esentepe supporter, nothing is straightforward but considering the injuries and suspension this was a deserved win. A hard working team performance all round every player put a shift in. We now travel to İskele on Friday night under lights to face League leaders Gençler Birliği and without goalkeeper Onur, so another tough battle is in store. This Esentepe team is generally young they are a team of battlers they won’t let anyone down.