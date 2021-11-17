Esentepe Youngsters in shock defeat

By Richard Beale …..

Esentepe Under 21 team suffered their first home defeat of the season going down to an early goal against visitors Yalova who fully deserved their victory.

Details: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 0 YALOVA SK U21 1

Saturday November 13: AKSA U21 League 1 : Erdal Barut Stadium.

Second place Esentepe lost their second match of the season to an impressive Yalova team who should have scored more than one goal.

The only goal of the match came in the 10th minute when a long/cross shot from MEHMETAN GÜMÜŞOL on the left helped by a stiff breeze sailed over the Esentepe goalkeeper Ulaş head and into the far corner of the net. Ulaş would have been disappointed conceding that goal but he certainly made up for it making a string of fine saves to keep his team in the match. One in particular when he flung himself to his right to push away a Mehmet Can free kick was very impressive. Ulaş in this match made more saves than he has done in his previous 8 matches.

Esentepe rarely threatened the Yalova goal where big, tall powerful defenders Kadir, Beyaz and Özdem snuffed out what few chances Esentepe created. Goalkeeper Yunuş only had two shots really to save the first just before the interval when a long shot from Dursun Ali brought him to his knees. The only real chance for Esentepe in the second half came when good work by midfielder Ismet put in a through ball that Şahın got a touch to but Yunuş dived to his left to push the ball away for a corner.

İsmet and Mahmut worked tirelessly in midfield trying to get their team going but on the day it was not to be. The suspended Gökdeniz Soytürk was definitely missed in midfield.

MAN OF THE MATCH: ENES AÇIKGÖZ – a small nippy left back, who made several overlapping runs and defended strongly as well.

FULL TIME SCORE : 0-1