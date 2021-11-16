President Tatar: “15 November 1983 is a turning point in Cyprus”

A ceremony was held within the framework of the 38th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) at Lefkoşa Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard.

President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay, Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, President of the Supreme Court Narin Ferdi Şefik, 2nd President Mehmet Ali Talat, 3rd President Derviş Eroğlu, CTP Leader Tufan Erhürman, military officials, ministers, deputies, guest delegations and citizens attended the ceremony.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Tatar stated that one of the happiest days of the Turkish Cypriot people was November 15, 1983 and said that the anniversary of the proclamation of TRNC, which came about following an “honourable struggle for existence and sacrifices”, was once again being celebrated with great excitement and deep feeling of patriotism for the homeland.

President Ersin Tatar said, “The proclamation of the TRNC on November 15, 1983 is a result of the Greek Cypriot side’s refusal to accept our sovereign equality, refusing to share power and wealth with us, and the international community hearing only the Greek Cypriot side’s voice, adding that 15 November 1983 is a turning point in Cyprus”.

Stating that the Greek Cypriot side called for a return to the ‘Republic of Cyprus’, which has become a solely Greek Cypriot run state after Turkish Cypriots – whose rights were usurped were forced out at gunpoint from the state apparatus, the President emphasised that “the Greek Cypriot side continue to dream of assimilating the Turkish Cypriots over a period of time and for us to be patched onto that usurped administration. This is not going to happen”.

Tatar said, “A just and sustainable solution in Cyprus can be achieved based on the fact that there are two states and the equal international status and sovereign equality of the two parties”. President Tatar also added that “As the Turkish Cypriot people, we are determined to protect our rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

