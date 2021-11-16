Oktay: We will continue walking side by side with Turkish Cypriots 

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay attended the ceremony held in Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in the capital Lefkoşa marking the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and gave a speech at the ceremony.

In his speech, Oktay stressed that they will continue to resolutely explain to the international community their proposal of ‘registering the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people’, which they consider the key to the solution and said “The two-state solution is a path that requires patience. We will walk this road together again shoulder to shoulder. In addition, we will continue to work towards making the Eastern Mediterranean a sea of ​​peace, stability and cooperation for all the peoples of the region, especially the Eastern Mediterranean Turks.”

Oktay said that the Greek Cypriot side announced that they will start unilateral hydrocarbon studies in the Mediterranean again, adding: “We will not leave them alone, we will continue our drilling works from where we left off. We do not hesitate from anyone. Those who seek adventure in the Eastern Mediterranean will get the answer.”

Noting that the time for a realistic policy on Cyprus has come and passed for the international community, Oktay noted that the two-state solution is not a negotiation position. Oktay also emphasised that the Turkish Cypriot side will not bow to any pressure, no matter where it comes from.

Oktay stated in his speech that they believe that they will overcome the problems if they move forward with determination in unity and solidarity. He also underlined that the best answer to those living in the dream world is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which stands on its feet, develops and gets stronger.



Expressing that he is very happy to share the joy of the festival on the occasion of the 38th Anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC, Oktay noted that he brought the most heartfelt greetings and love of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish nation, and congratulated the 15th November Republic Day of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office